SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department.

According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on Norton and attempted to make a left turn (northbound) onto National. After Duncan failed to make the turn successfully, he crashed into a home on the northeast corner of the intersection.

There were no injuries reported inside the residence. Duncan was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The next of kin has been notified.

Springfield Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the crash. This was the 1st fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2023.