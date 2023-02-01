SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield could become the new owner of Hammons Field if approved by City Council in February.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure announced the purchase agreement would include the stadium and parking lot south of the stadium as well as the one west of the stadium that is currently not marked for parking.

The current owner of the stadium is The John Q. Hammons Charitable Trust.

The second measure before City Council will include a long-term lease agreement with the Springfield Cardinals, keeping the Cardinals in Springfield through 2038.

Also included in the agreement is a commitment to fund $4 million in stadium improvements related to meeting Major League Baseball requirements, and enhancing the player and spectator experience.

In the press conference, Mayor McClure also announced the Missouri State Bears will continue to play at Hammons Field.