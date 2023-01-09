SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A debate over a coffee shop in Springfield ends with developers getting an okay from the city council.

The city council granted the permit needed to move the “7 Brew” coffee shop out of its previous holding pattern with Springfield leaders.

The city council returned Monday night after the issue was tabled for a few months. Developers were allowed to make changes to some of the traffic concerns. Tonight, the developers are happy they can move forward with this build.

This is the latest of several attempts by developers to build this drive-thru coffee shop at the intersection of Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The main concerns center around increased traffic for neighbors. This is part of what led to Springfield’s planning and zoning department’s recommendation that the city council denies any plans for the coffee shop to include a drive-thru.

Some council members feared that the coffee shop was not the right fit for the neighborhood.

With a drive-thru being a big part of the business theme, this has driven developers to make several changes.

Those changes include shortening the hours of operation, relocating drive-thru speakers, and adding outdoor seating.

It all came down to a five to three vote that passed the development, allowing developers to move forward with the building of the coffee shop on the intersection of Sunshine and Jefferson.