SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week host John Sellars spoke with Jeff Steele, director of the Gillioz Theatre. Along with historian David Eslick, the trio talked about the historic theatre and how it was built.

Maurice Earnest Gillioz was a well-known builder and developer in southwestern Missouri early in the 20th century. He financed and built the theater, which was named in his honor. Because of the materials to which Gillioz had access, the theater is constructed of steel and concrete like a bridge, using wood for only the handrails, doors and door frames.

Sellars said that the Gillioz will be starting a Wednesday matinee series where they will be screening older movies for about $5.

