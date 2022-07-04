Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
56°
LIVE NOW
WATCH KOLR10 Midday
Sign Up
Springfield
56°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KOLR10 Investigates
Springfield News
Republic News
Nixa News
Lake of the Ozarks News
Branson News
Ozark News
Missouri News
Arkansas News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Crime
Gas price tracker
Tell Me Something Good
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Report It
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Tuesday, Jan. 10 AM Weather: Temps remain warm
Video
Top Stories
Monday, Jan. 9 AM: Perfect weather to get outside
Video
Forecast: January 8 Overnight Forecast: Another January …
Video
Friday, Jan. 6 AM: Brief warm-up before rain returns
Video
Thursday, Jan. 5 AM: Another seasonal day in store
Video
Video
Live Stream
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
KOLR10 Daybreak
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Nixa girls squeak out overtime victory against Ozark
Video
Top Stories
38th Annual Tournament of Champions week arrives
Video
Drury routs Indianapolis for ninth consecutive win
Video
Lady Bears throttle Braves for largest win of the …
Video
Bears four-game winning streak snapped by Bruins
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Extravaganza
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR10 & Ozarks Fox
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Springfield News
Highest-rated SGF restaurants for special occasions
Top Springfield News Headlines
Coffee drive-thru to be built on Sunshine
Story of a SGF mom,teens who disappeared decades ago
SGF man identified after fatally crashing into house
New radio home for the Springfield Cardinals announced
Sentencing set in Springfield 2018 triple murder
Downtown theatre will be closing permanently on Thurs
More Springfield News
Bass Pro Shops hosts service members for holiday …
Authorities need help to find a stolen truck in SGF
Basketball tournaments boost Springfield businesses
Fire crews battle more than just flames in icy storm
About 1000 residents without power in Springfield
Expo Center provides needed warm space
Red Kettle donations receive dollar-for-dollar match
Republic News
Whataburger in Republic opens Monday
Republic Chamber of Commerce embraces Giving Tuesday
Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash
Animal shelters overwhelmed, due to inflation
New Republic pre-school helping hundreds of families
Back to school safety in Republic, Missouri
Whataburger holds groundbreaking ceremony
Republic sales tax renewals on August 2 ballot
View All Republic News
Lake of the Ozarks News
Osage Beach attorney’s cause of death released
MSHP identifies bodies at Lake of the Ozarks
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
Cars found in water during Camdenton investigation
Where the new bicycle skills park will be located
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
View All Lake of the Ozarks News
Branson News
Congress OKs new law after Missouri tragedy
OSHA fines SDC over $14,000 after employee death
Missing girl found safe in Branson
Branson golf course is now in PGA Tour video game
Two people dead in Branson shooting
Silver Alert activated for Taney County man
View All Branson News
Missouri News
Best BBQ in Missouri, according to the Food Network
Hearing requested over MO inmate’s death sentence
Coffee drive-thru to be built on Sunshine
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
What it takes to be in Missouri’s top 1%
New Mo Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick takes oath of office
View All Missouri News
Arkansas News
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break annual record
Arkansas medical marijuana breaks sales record in …
Ark ranks as the least dangerous state for driving
Arkansas man dead after tase following traffic stop
Duggar defense says court rulings violated his rights
View All Arkansas News
Trending Stories
Story of a SGF mom,teens who disappeared decades …
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
Highest-rated SGF restaurants for special occasions
Hearing requested over MO inmate’s death sentence