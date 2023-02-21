SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tom Whitlock, who is perhaps best known for the song “Take My Breath Away” that won him an Academy Award and Golden Globe, died on Feb. 17.

Whitlock was a Springfield native born in 1954. He attended Glendale High School. After moving to Los Angeles to start a band, he teamed up with composer Giorgio Moroder after helping him fix the brakes in his Ferrari.

With Moroder, Whitlock wrote five songs for the Top Gun soundtrack, such as “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. Whitlock was given an Academy Award and Golden Globe award for his work on the film’s soundtrack.

Throughout his career, he worked with many artists, including Diana Ross, Ray Charles, and more.

Whitlock died on Feb. 17 in Tennessee.