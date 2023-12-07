BILLINGS, Mo. — A man who was out on bond in a murder case was arrested after violating his bond conditions and allegedly assaulting his mother and girlfriend.

Jacob Dejong posted a $150,000 bond on Dec. 27, 2021 and was released from jail as he awaits trial for allegedly killing a 74-year-old man. Dejong was arrested this week after two domestic violence incidents in Christian County.

According to court documents, Dejong is accused of choking a family member in Billings on Dec. 1 after she hid alcohol from him.

Dejong was booked and released on that charge on the same day, according to the court documents. The bondsman in the case did not notify the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and nothing was filed in the case.

On Monday, Dejong was arrested on a separate domestic incident at the same residence in Billings. The victim in the incident alleged that in the course of an argument, Dejong kicked her in the stomach and she fell off the bed. The court documents state the victim was pregnant.

Dejong is now being held in the Christian County Jail.

Dejong has a jury trial set for the second-degree murder charge in April 2024 in the death of 74-year-old Larry Woods in Springfield.