SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many people in the Ozarks area will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by exploring the world’s cultures at the Springfield Multicultural Festival.

For 26 years, this annual festival explores the world through music, dance and performances of many kings.

The festival will be held at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, which is located at 2546 N. Glenstone Ave. in Springfield. The festival lasts from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission to the festival is $7 for adults and free for children 12 and under. In addition to the performances, people may also find ethnic food and a community resource exposition with booths from health care, law enforcement, financial, educational and other groups.

The festival’s schedule features multiple events, including: