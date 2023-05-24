SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early this morning, May 24.

James J. Brackney, 53, of Springfield, was riding a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Farm Road 141 three miles north of Springfield with a passenger.

At 12:02 a.m, the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated a crash investigation involving the motorcycle. The investigation showed that the motorcycle struck a deer and ejected both riders.

Brackney was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital at 1:07 a.m. The other passenger was taken to Cox South Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.