SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being hit by a minivan in Springfield Thursday night, June 22.

Springfield police say that the two vehicles collided outside of the Rapid Robert’s parking lot on Sunshine Street and South Ingram Mills Road around 11 p.m. on June 22.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The identity of the motorcyclist and driver have not been released.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information is released.