Two days in and it’s likely New Year’s Resolutions are still going strong. For many Americans, taking a break from alcohol is on the list.

According to a study by Civic Science, over 40% of people will be attempting a “dry January.”

Dry January is a designated time when the goal is to abstain from alcohol for the month. The idea is to spend the first four months of the year sober.

In 2023, the Civic Science survey showed 41% of Americans planned to take a break from alcohol. Only 16% of people stuck with it. This year, the numbers are expected to grow even higher than 41%, thanks in part to the younger, more health-driven Generation Z and Millennials.

While the reasons behind a dry January can vary, researchers at the University of Sussex found people who cut out booze for a month reported better sleep, more energy, weight loss and better skin.

In support of Dry January, local restaurants and bars are offering mocktails as an option.

Hold Fast Brewing – offering a daily non-alcoholic beer feature, as well as a dry January flight.

Vantage – two special mocktails on the menu.

Springfield Brewing Company – four new kombucha flavors, as well as a mocktail menu.

Tie & Timber – offers two mocktails on the menu.

History of “Dry January”

“Dry January” was first heard of during World War II, when the Finnish government asked citizens to have a “Sober January”. As other countries globally reduced sugar, the Finnish people were encouraged to stop drinking for a month to save national resources. Although it sounds drastic, by the way citizens responded the campaign was one of the most successful in Finnish history.

It wasn’t until 2013 “Dry January” became a more popular. The first official “Dry January” was hosted in 2013 by A UK organization known as Alcohol Changed. Since 2013, “Dry January” has grown internationally, adding more participants each year.