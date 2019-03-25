Springfield Mental Health Resource Facility to Begin Renovations Video

SPRINGFIELD - A company that provides mental health resources in the Ozarks is hoping a renovation will help them serve patients better.

Employees broke ground today on a renovation for Lakeland Behavioral Health's location on south Market Street downtown.

The renovation involves updates to the admissions area, as well as adding a new ambulance bay.

The building was built in the early 1900s, and the most recent renovation was in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Nate Duncan, Lakeland's CEO, told OzarksFirst the main reason for these renovations is safety.

"Really the basic responsibility we have while the child's here we can't help them with the mental stability if we can't keep them safe and return them in a safe manner," Duncan said.

Lakeland provides psychiatric treatment for young people, and for older adults.

The renovation will cost more than two and a half million dollars.

It's expected to be done by the end of the year.

