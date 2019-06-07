Springfield mayor wants to give property owners more power

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Frances Lin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Wednesday evening at the landmarks board meeting, Mayor Ken McClure sent Mary Lily Smith from Planning & Development to tell everyone that they want to give property owners more power.

This comes after Monday's debate when city council voted no to designating the Treadway's store and gas station as a historical site.

Many members from Galloway Village thought the store should be preserved. The resolution failed 5 to 4.

The store is located on S. Lone Pine a historic landmark.

McClure wants to change policy so that in the future, if the landmarks board wants to declare a building historic landmark, the property owner has to consent.

The public is unhappy about this potential policy change.