SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man police say shot and killed a woman in November after the two argued over the division of stolen money has been charged with second-degree murder.

Brandon Huddleseton was originally charged with burglary, stealing and domestic assault.

Charges were amended on Monday (12/18/23) to include the murder count and a drug delivery charge, according to online court records.

He is accused in the death of Lacey Nix on Nov. 13, 2023.

Huddleston told investigators at the time that he shot Nix when she pointed a gun at him, according to a probable cause statement.

He is in court today (12/21/23) for a criminal setting on all charges.