SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who was shot twice on the morning of Dec. 14 has been charged with four felonies following the shooting.

Airreonte Turner is charged with two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say Turner and another person were arguing inside Wicked Superstore on East Kearney just after midnight on Dec. 14. The argument continued outside when a handgun was displayed, and gunshots were exchanged between the two men.

Turner was struck twice and transported to Cox North Hospital, according to the probable cause report. The car was followed to the hospital by Greene County deputies who observed Turner with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and thigh.

In an interview with police, Turner admitted that he was in possession of a firearm during the incident and pointed it an individual inside the store. Court documents say he later admitted to firing rounds from the gun toward an individual in the parking lot.

Court documents indicate police believe Turner was the main aggressor during the encounter — with surveillance video showing him press his gun up against the other man’s head while they were inside the store.

Turner is a convicted felon who is restricted from owning and/or possessing firearms after being convicted of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and second degree burglary in March 2021.