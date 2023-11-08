SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department arrested a Springfield man who they say tried to steal a vehicle and then hit the owner with his car.

According to a probable cause statement, Kendrick D. Price, 27, attempted to steal a Tesla in a driveway from the driveway of a north Springfield home at about 7 a.m. on Monday. When the owner received a notification from his surveillance camera, he approached Price.

When the owner informed Price that the police were on their way, Price entered his vehicle. A passenger exited the vehicle shortly after as the owner stood in front of Price, blocking his escape.

Court documents say Price backed up about 3 feet and then accelerated at a high rate of speed directly toward the car owner. Although he tried to step out of the way, Price’s vehicle still managed to hit the owner’s arm with the driver’s side corner, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head.

When Price was arrested, the passenger stated to police that they had just recently met Price. They said when Price spotted the car in the driveway, he wanted them to drive his car so he could steal the Tesla, according to court documents.

Price was charged with two counts of 1st degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

The Tesla owner sustained a small cut on the back of his head and a broken/fractured arm.