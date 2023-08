SPRINGFIELD — A man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting in Northwest Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of North Heartland Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Layton with the Springfield Police Department tells KOLR 10 the victim was shot multiple times and driven to the hospital before officers arrived on scene.

Police have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story, we will update this as we get new information.