POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10.

David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Reeder was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 on MO Route 13 about seven miles south of Bolivar.

A crash investigation found that Reeder attempted to cross the route’s northbound lanes at traveled in front of a 2016 Ford Transit. The Ford struck the Chrysler in the side. Reeder’s vehicle entered the median and overturned.

The driver of the Ford — a 20-year-old Weaubleau man —was taken to the Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar to be treated for minor injuries.