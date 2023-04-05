SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of three men who pleaded guilty to having guns connected to drive-by shootings was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison.

Cartevion Marquis Chapman, 34, of Springfield was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison without parole on April 4 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms on March 24.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Chapman was involved in a shooting and retaliatory shooting on Dec. 5 and 6, 2020.

His vehicle was shot in a drive-by shooting at a club in downtown Springfield on Dec. 4, 2020. He met up with co-defendant Darris Lamar Mull, 38, of Springfield, who got a call from his girlfriend about armed people looking for him in their house. Co-defendant Nicholas David Caligone, 44, of Springfield, drove both of them to his house on Kerr Street to check on Mull’s girlfriend and kids.

When they got out of the car at the house around 6 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, “bullets went flying.”

Chapman, Mull and others fired weapons. An investigation showed that Chapman and Mull sprayed the neighborhood with bullets. The three men got back into the vehicle and left, eventually getting pulled over. Police found their weapons and arrested them.

Mull pleaded guilty to four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm but has not yet been sentenced. Caligone pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm but has not yet been sentenced.