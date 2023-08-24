SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 34-year-old Springfield man accused of hijacking a pickup truck after fleeing from the scene of a crash in a stolen vehicle has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Ervin Ray Joy was sentenced this week to four years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident and seven years in prison for each of the following: hijacking, tampering, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the office of the Greene County prosecuting attorney.

Probable cause statements allege that Joy stole a car from a north Springfield location in June. That vehicle was involved in a police pursuit and car crash on June 13, 2023, at Kansas Expressway and Calhoun Street.

Fleeing from that location, court documents state that he commandeered a Silverado pickup truck and forced the driver out of the moving vehicle.

He was arrested after leading officers on a 20-minute pursuit through Springfield and ditching the truck near Wabash and Division.