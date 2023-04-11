SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced today for sexually assaulting a child and recording the abuse on his cell phone.

According to the United States Department of Justice, William Shane Berg, 50, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Berg to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

In June 2022, Berg pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving child pornography over the Internet. He also admitted he sexually abused a minor victim.

On April 12, 2020, police executed a search warrant at Berg’s home and seized multiple laptop computers, VHS tapes, CDs, cameras, and a cell phone. Investigators found multiple files on the cell phone and computer showing Berg sexually abusing the minor victim. Multiple files of child pornography were also found.

The victim told the Springfield Child Advocacy Center Berg started sexually abusing him when he was in the fifth grade.