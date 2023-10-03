SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been sentenced by a federal court today for leading a heroin trafficking organization with his wife.

Larry K. Hayward, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

According to the Department of Justice, August 24, 2022, marked the date when Hayward was found guilty at trial. He was convicted on one charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, three counts of heroin distribution and one count of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

During the trial, Hayward, along with his wife Jasmine D. Steed, aged 36, jointly operated the criminal organization. This organization systematically distributed heroin within the Springfield community, spanning from roughly November 15, 2016 to October 17, 2018. According to court records, it is conservatively estimated that they distributed a minimum of three kilograms of heroin throughout this nearly two-year timeframe. Hayward and Steed sourced their heroin from a supplier based in Chicago and were involved in both the distribution process themselves and the recruitment of others to assist in the distribution of heroin.

Law enforcement officers executed search warrants at both of Hayward’s residences in Springfield and Waynesville, Missouri. Officers found a loaded pistol, $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and heroin.

Hayward represents the last of the five defendants to receive sentencing in this case. Steed was sentenced on March 25, 2021, to a federal prison term of 16 years and eight months without the possibility of parole. The other co-defendants, Richard J. Smith, Rashad J. Moore and Damario J. Brown all entered guilty pleas and have already been sentenced.