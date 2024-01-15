SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was sentenced for stealing over a dozen air condition units from businesses last year.

Brandin Hylton entered a guilty plea on Jan. 5 to eight counts of stealing over $750 and one count of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Hylton’s charges were expanded in Dec. 2023.

According to probable cause statements from the Springfield Police Department, Hylton and Jeffery Brockman worked together to steal the units from late July to mid-August 2023.

Police identified the two in surveillance videos at multiple locations. Brockman admitted to police about the thefts and showed police the locations.

Documents say Hylton also admitted to the thefts and told police they profited about $1,500 from the material scraped from the units.

Hylton was sentenced to four years in prison for each charge for a total of 36 years on Jan. 12. Since the sentences will run concurrently, Hylton will serve four years in prison.

Brockman’s next court appearance is in March 2024.