Springfield man sentenced for hitting boy with his car back in 2017

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:34 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield man who hit and killed a boy on the side walk in September 2017 was sentenced to one year in jail.

37-year-old Lonnie Yeager was only sentenced for driving without a license.

The other charges held against Yeager were dropped.

According to the police, Yeager had a seizure when he hit five children on the side walk near Campbell Elementary which is near North Grant and Mount Vernon. 

10-year-old Riddick Tudor died as a result from his injuries. 

The one-year punishment was the maximum sentenced allowed by law for that charge. 

