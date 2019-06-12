Springfield man sentenced for hitting boy with his car back in 2017 iStock / Terraxplorer Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield man who hit and killed a boy on the side walk in September 2017 was sentenced to one year in jail.

37-year-old Lonnie Yeager was only sentenced for driving without a license.

The other charges held against Yeager were dropped.

According to the police, Yeager had a seizure when he hit five children on the side walk near Campbell Elementary which is near North Grant and Mount Vernon.

10-year-old Riddick Tudor died as a result from his injuries.

The one-year punishment was the maximum sentenced allowed by law for that charge.