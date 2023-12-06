SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime in 2022.

48-year-old Jerry Wheeler was arrested in 2019 after his associate was stopped while driving toward Springfield with about 496 grams of fentanyl.

Wheeler told officers that the drugs were intended for him, and officers executed a search warrant on his house where they found a gun and a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl.

Wheeler is the second of 14 defendants to be sentenced in this case. He was sentenced on November 21, 2023.