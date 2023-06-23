SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court for robbing a local bank.

According to the Department of Justice, Richard Lavern Neil Kuder, 26, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Kuder to pay $7,215 in restitution.

On July 24, 2020, Kuder pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

On June 11, 2020, Kuder stole $7,215 from the Central Bank of the Ozark on North Kansas Expressway in Springfield. He presented a bank teller a note that said, “Very sorry to do this but I need all of the money out of cash register … This is a robbery.” The teller handed him the cash and Kuder left the bank.

Surveillance footage from the bank and several businesses captured photos of Kuder before and after the robbery leading to his arrest.

According to court documents, Kuder has two prior felony convictions and 13 prior misdemeanor convictions, including several violent crimes.

These crimes of violence have included resisting and striking a law enforcement officer, striking and strangling an unknown man on a local bus and then striking his daughter when she tried to assist her father, and using a firearm to threaten store security and another person.