SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with firing shots outside a local karaoke bar in 2020 will be on supervised probation for five years after sentencing Friday.

A sentence for John Melvin John Menke, who entered an Alford plea in January to a count of unlawful use of a weapon, was suspended under a plea agreement with Greene County prosecutors.

An Alford Plea means Menke did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict him.