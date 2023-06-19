SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man was clinging to the undercarriage of a truck before losing grip and being run over in Marshfield.

According to a crash report from MSHP, Tylinn White, 20, was clinging to the undercarriage of a Ford Expedition on Sunday while the vehicle was moving on Genetti Lane in Webster County, two miles west of Marshfield.

The report states White lost his grip and was then run over by the vehicle. White suffered minor injuries.

After being checked out by medical personnel on the scene, White was released to Greene County deputies and arrested for another incident.

Booking information from the Greene County jail roster shows that White is being held on a first-degree burglary charge with a $7,500 bond.

It’s unclear from available reports why White was hanging from the vehicle in the first place.