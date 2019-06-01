Springfield man punched 16 times before losing his Rolex and designer backpack, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) -- Police say a Springfield man was walking down the street on April 3 when Gino McKinnie got out of a passing car and confronted him.

McKinnie allegedly knocked the man to the ground and punched him about 16 times.

After that, court documents say McKinnie grabbed the man's Rolex watch and took his designer backpack — which contained a handgun.

As a witness yelled for him to stop, court documents say McKinnie pointed a gun at the victim before getting in a white sedan on Ingram Mill Road and leaving the scene.

McKinnie, 22, was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery.

