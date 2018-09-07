Springfield Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Pregnant Woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy to Greene County Jail

A 22-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of murder for fatally shooting a pregnant woman in July 2017.

Authorities say Joseph Slagley, 22, didn't mean to shoot 36-year-old Misty Hill.

According to court documents, Slagley was intervening in an altercation outside a Springfield home in the 500 block of East Cherry.

A man sprayed his father with mace, then got in a car to leave the area, documents say.

That's when Slagley aimed a handgun at the car and multiple shots rang out.

Hill was in the passenger seat.

She was struck in the head with a bullet.

Hill was pregnant. Neither she nor her unborn child survived.

In the aftermath of the July 1, 2017, shooting, the News-Leader spoke with family and friends of Slagley, who said he fired his gun because he thought his father was in danger.

On Friday, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Slagley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Slagley was also facing unrelated charges of statutory rape and child molestation.

Court documents say Slagley twice assaulted a 12-year-old girl during summer 2013, when Slagley was 17.

Slagley pleaded guilty to those crimes, too, on Friday, court records show.

Prosecutors say Slagley's pleading guilty to the killings and the sex crimes were part of a deal that got Slagley a total of 30 years in prison.

Slagley's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Slagley did not intend to kill Hill or her unborn child, prosecutors said they charged him with murder under the concept of "transferred intent."

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Todd Myers explained in 2017 that when an individual intends to kill someone, what matters under Missouri law is that there was the intent to kill. While the targeted victim wasn't harmed, Myers said, a person can still be guilty of murder.