SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man accused in 2021 of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked on North Kentwood has pleaded guilty and is to be sentenced in November.

Online court records show John Griffith, 39, changed his plea last week to guilty on charges of stealing and attempted stealing. Sentencing is set for Nov. 1, 2023.

Investigators said Griffith and another man were arrested after a resident at apartments on Kentwood demanded they move their vehicle from blocking his in the lot. After they left, he discovered his car was jacked up. He later saw the men’s car and followed it, reporting the incident to police.

Police stopped the car and arrested the men when narcotics paraphernalia was seen in the vehicle. Also found were catalytic converters bearing cut marks that matched cuts in the exhaust system of cars reported to be stripped of their converters, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

The car also contained pipe cutters and reciprocating saws, “likely used in the commission of catalytic converter thefts,” according to the statement.

Repair costs associated with two of the thefts were listed in the statement as $982 and $908.