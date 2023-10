CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Springfield was killed on Sunday afternoon in a single-car accident north of Stockton.

Daniel Davis, 28, was traveling on County Road East 676 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report states Davis was not wearing a seat belt.

This is the 116th traffic fatality in 2023.