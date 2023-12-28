SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was charged after shooting another man outside of a Fast N Friendly gas station on Dec. 4.

Leonard Sherman is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after police say he shot a man in the leg.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim was coming out of the gas station when he saw a female messing with his bicycle. When the victim exited the store, Sherman pulled out a silver revolver and shot him twice.

The victim was transported to the hospital for the gunshot wound.

On Dec. 18 during a post-Miranda interview, Sherman confessed to the shooting and using a borrowed .22 revolver.

A warrant was issued on Dec. 1 for Sherman’s arrest through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for burglary. When he was contacted on Dec. 12, Sherman resisted arrest by fleeing and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Sherman is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.