SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man accused of assaulting a woman and keeping her trapped in a shed has been charged with rape. He is in court today on the charge.

Micah Robinson, 42, was arrested by Springfield police on Dec. 21, 2023, after an investigation of the attack was reported on Dec. 10

The woman called 911 on Dec. 10 and told dispatchers she had been attacked and was locked in a backyard shed “in a maze of trailers and campers,” according to a probable cause statement in the case.

The woman told police she had gone to the residence because Robinson was going to repair her car, but he dragged her into the shed where he lived and assaulted her.

Court documents detail her graphic claims of attack and sexual assault, after which she called 911 when her attacker fell asleep. She said she was unable to escape from the shed that had padded walls and straps hanging from the bed.

Roberson was awakened by police but would not allow them to enter the structure.

The woman told police the building was like a “torture chamber” and she could not get out until police arrived and opened it from outside. She was taken to hospital for sexual assault examination and treatment of multiple injuries.

After being released from the hospital, she “discreetly returned to the residence” for her car and her cat but found the pet dead and her car gone from the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

A search warrant was obtained on Dec. 21. Officers searched the shed and the area, collected evidence, arrested Robinson, obtained a DNA sample and questioned him.

Robinson claimed the woman was a “friend with benefits” and denied attacking her, harming her cat or having her car moved.

During questioning, Robinson became enraged by the woman’s rape allegation and threatened to beat her to death and have others attack her, the court document states.

He told detectives he should have let her freeze to death and “hoped she died the most horrible death possible.”

Robinson is next in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17. He is being held in the Greene County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.