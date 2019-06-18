Springfield man headed to prison after killing friend, dumping body

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) -- A Springfield man who killed his friend and dumped the body on the side of a rural Greene County highway was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison.

Adam Phillips, 24, was sentenced to the prison time after striking a deal with prosecutors in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Phillips shot and killed 48-year-old Shone Swearingin in June 2018.

According to a probable cause statement, Swearingin's barefoot body was found on the side of the road last summer on Highway WW just east of Highway 13.

The statement says Greene County deputies began their investigation by interviewing Swearingin's roommate who told them Swearingin had been picked up hours earlier by Phillips in a white SUV.

To read the rest of the story, click here.