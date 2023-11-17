SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with robbery in a heist at a midtown dry cleaners pleaded guilty this week and was placed on five years probation.

Luke J. Jungers, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison but execution of the sentence was suspended in favor of parole and probation.

Jungers was arrested in June 2021 after officers tracked him through neighborhoods in the vicinity of GLO cleaners, 530 N. National Ave., according to a police spokeswoman.

A probable cause statement says the man had walked into the cleaners about 8:15 a.m. on June 11, 2021 and demanded money, claiming to have a gun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was arrested soon after. There were no injuries in the incidents, police said.