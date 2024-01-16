SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man who deputies said attacked a woman and later shot a man who confronted him about the attacks will spend five years on supervised probation and attend an anger management program.

Judge Jerry Harmison levied a five-year prison sentence on Friday, Jan. 12 but suspended execution of that term and sent Elija Ballard to probation and the treatment program after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault under an Alford plea in November.

Court documents show Ballard choked a woman he knew after getting into an argument with her on July 7, 2021.

She was able to break free by biting his arm, but then she was thrown against a wall, against a dresser and onto the floor next to the bed. Police said at the time her injuries were consistent with her story.

Ballard fled the home and got into a fight with a relative of the woman who followed him and confronted him about the assault, according to a probable cause statement.

Ballard shot at that man and the bullet grazed the side of his head, according to deputies who investigated the incident. The man was taken to a local hospital and recovered.