SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury on November 13.

According to court documents, Jerome George Poole, 59, of Springfield, was found guilty of the murder of Crystal M. Dye, 41. The sentencing has been set for March 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

On March 7, at 3:29 a.m., police responded to a residence to investigate a call about a deceased woman on a bed in their bedroom. The caller was Poole.

According to a probable cause statement, Poole said he did not know the woman’s name. He told them that everything was “cool” and that she had been talking to him while he was doing the dishes. Poole said he asked her if she was still awake and he did not receive a response.

When he went to check on her, he thought she was asleep but then realized she was unresponsive and began performing CPR on her.

The woman had abrasions, cuts and bruises on her body and clumps of what appeared to be her own hair in her hand. Hair was also on the ground of the bedroom.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Crystal M. Dye of Springfield.

An autopsy showed that she had injuries consistent with strangulation and rib fractures. She also had cuts on her neck that were consistent with cuts caused by fingernails.

At 3:30 p.m., police contacted Poole again. He told police that he had known her for less than a year and that she called herself different names. She arrived at his home on March 6 to spend the night with him.