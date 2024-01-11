SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been convicted today for his role in drug trafficking and illegally possessing several firearms.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Darrell L. Smith, 34, has been convicted of conspiring to distribute a fentanyl analogue called valeryl fentanyl, as well as being found guilty on charges of possessing a fentanyl analogue with the intent to distribute and possessing firearms in connection with a drug-trafficking offense.

Eugene C. Saunders, a 50-year-old co-defendant from Springfield, entered a guilty plea for his involvement in the drug trafficking conspiracy. On August 1, 2023, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison with no possibility of parole.

The press release stated on August 19, 2019, law enforcement learned Smith and Saunders were selling heroin—later determined to be valeryl fentanyl—together at Smith’s Springfield home. Officers executed a search warrant yielding a large plastic bag that contained the drugs.

Law enforcement also found body armor and 7 loaded firearms including various pistols and shotguns.