SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Republic Road on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to the Republic Road and National Avenue area around 5 p.m. on March 8.

Christopher Coburn, 51, of Springfield, was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Republic Road. The crash investigation showed that the vehicle swerved left and exited the road to the south. The vehicle hit a culvert made of landscaping blocks.

Coburn was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

The SPD is asking anyone with information about the circumstances of the crash to call them. An investigation is ongoing.