Springfield Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing Teen

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--A Springfield man faces more than a decade in prison, after a jury convicted him of second degree statutory sodomy against a young teen.

A Greene County jury found Dylan Matthew Turner guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

A release from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney's office says Turner made his victim promise not to tell anyone about the abuse, but a friend convinced the victim to speak up.

The victim testified about the abuse at Turner's trial.

Turner is subject to up to seven years in prison for each count of statutory sodomy.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2018.