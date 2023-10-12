SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times while she was holding a 3-month-old child.

Octavian Johnson, born in 1991, is facing charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon. Johnson also has multiple warrants out of Las Vegas.

According to a probable cause report, Johnson called 911 on Monday morning and told the operator, “I need you to stay on the line with me because I’m about to commit a murder.” He said he was going to ask a question and if he does not get the answer he’s “killing.”

The victim stated to police that she fell asleep on the couch holding a three-month-old when her cousin, Johnson, woke her up and asked her if she was an “eastern star” or a “mason.”

Johnson is heard telling the victim he’s on the phone with 911 and she needs to put the baby down she was holding. During the call, the victim is heard pleading for Johnson to stop and a baby screaming in the background. The victim had several lacerations all over her body, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim suffered serious injuries and the child was uninjured, according to the probable cause report.

The following day, on Tuesday, court documents say Johnson was located walking along the highway in Branson covered in blood and was arrested by police. He was taken to the hospital to check for injuries and cleared a mental evaluation.

Johnson has a full extradition warrant with multiple charges out of Las Vegas Police Department including aggravated assault with a weapon, commercial burglary, resisting and attempting to assault a police officer with a knife.