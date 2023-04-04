SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In 2014, a 15-year-old reported that she had been raped and completed a sexual assault kit. Shy of nine years later, on Monday, April 3, a man was charged after DNA from that kit matched his.

Christopher Delance Martin, born in 1983, of Springfield, is charged with a felony count of rape or attempted rape.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old was with a friend on Dec. 13, 2014, when they went to an unknown location to hang out. There were three unknown males at the apartment they went to.

A friend gave her a wine cooler to drink and the next thing she remembered was being in a bedroom with three males, who were sexually assaulting her. She said she was assaulted several times that night. Eventually, she was taken to a shower, where one of the males scrubbed her.

She completed a sexual assault kit, which was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. Two DNA matches were made, including Martin’s. The court documents do not mention how long this part of the process took.

On May 12, 2022, Martin went to the Springfield Police Department to talk about the incident. He denied any knowledge of the incident and agreed to a DNA swab. It matched the DNA from the sexual assault kit again.

Martin has not been arrested but there is a warrant out for his arrest.