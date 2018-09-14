Springfield Man Charged In Relation to Monday's Homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Springfield man has been charged with a homicide from Monday night.
Lucky Davis, 33, of Springfield, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Davis is currently being held in the Greene County Jail with a bond of $500,000.
