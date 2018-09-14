News

Springfield Man Charged In Relation to Monday's Homicide

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 07:08 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 07:13 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Springfield man has been charged with a homicide from Monday night.

Lucky Davis, 33, of Springfield, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Davis is currently being held in the Greene County Jail with a bond of $500,000.

