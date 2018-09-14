Springfield Man Charged In Relation to Monday's Homicide Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online [ + - ]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Springfield man has been charged with a homicide from Monday night.

Lucky Davis, 33, of Springfield, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Davis is currently being held in the Greene County Jail with a bond of $500,000.