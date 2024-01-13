SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged after robbing a woman in a local park.

Online court documents show Dustin A. Simpson has been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after demanding the woman’s belongings while pointing a gun at her.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the woman was smoking a cigarette in Roundtree Historic Park when two men came out from the woods and offered her vodka. After she declined, the men brought out handguns and shot them several times in the air.

The woman told SPD officers she tried to walk away, but Simpson pointed a gun at her stomach before she could leave and threatened to kill her unless she gave him everything she had. The woman complied and quickly left.

The man with Simpson later contacted the victim as she spoke with SPD, saying that Simpson was walking back to return her belongings.

The woman walked the officers back to the woods, and the officers approached Simpson on foot. Simpson took out his gun and pointed it at the officers as they approached him.

The probable cause statement says Simpson put the gun back in his pocket after officers challenged him. It also states Simpson was extremely intoxicated, and he later admitted he had been drinking vodka and rum.