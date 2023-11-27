SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been arrested for multiple charges including stealing, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault near Bass Pro Shops.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, on November 25, officers were dispatched to Bass Pro Shops in reference to stealing. The call to the police stated that three people were suspected of concealing stolen items in their jackets. When police arrived two of the suspects were detained.

As one of the officers left the building to get his patrol car, dispatch updated the description of the third suspect. The officer spotted a person who matched that description and stopped him.

The suspect, who was later identified as Samuel Marshall, 32, was informed that he was being detained for stealing. Marshall complied at first, allowing the officers to grab his arms behind his back. While doing so, several items of merchandise fell to the ground. Marshall said, “I am sorry, dude.”

Samuel Marshall

The officer reported that Marshall then pushed him while he was reaching for his handcuffs and ran off. He managed to catch up to Marshall and grabbed him by his arms. Marshall began to strike the officer several times, managing to harm his arm and shoulder. The officer lost range of motion due to this strike and lost his grip on Marshall.

He managed to shoot Marshall with his taser, incapacitating him.