SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was arrested after shooting a woman’s dog while she was inside the vehicle and assaulting her.

Bryant Mendenhall, 33, was arrested on Nov. 11 and faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor animal abuse.

Deputies responded to the report of check well-being at Highland Springs Boulevard and Stan Musial Drive for the report of a dog that appeared to be shot and a woman with an injury to her face.

While on scene, Mendenhall and the victim told deputies that a silver SUV shot the dog before driving away and the victim had injuries to her face from hitting the dashboard when Mendenhall hit his brakes.

According to a probable cause report, the victim was eventually separated from Mendenhall and provided a statement to deputies.

The victim told police that while riding in a vehicle, Mendenhall used her handgun to shoot the dog while inside the vehicle. Mendenhall then hit her in the face with the gun, which broke her nose, and threatened to shoot her if she talked or tried to help the dog, according to the probable cause report.

Mendenhall is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.