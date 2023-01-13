SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was arrested after stolen vehicles were found on his property.

Dustin Hagerman, 35, was arrested on Jan. 4 for an outstanding probation warrant and two Springfield municipal warrants. In the past, Hagerman has had 18 local warrants issued for his arrest with many being for not appearing in court, according to a probable cause report.

Detectives located a Flock camera image of a victim’s vehicle being towed on a trailer by a white Chevy driven by Hagerman. When deputies drove to the residence, they found the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway, along with the truck and trailer.

According to the probable cause statement, Hagerman stated and employee of the store told him he could take the vehicle. Hagerman admitted he often worked on vehicles for others and when asked he stated, “yeah, I was gonna scrap it.”

Hagerman told police that he had been buying stolen stuff and “been selling.”

He continued to disclose various items which he stole, or he knew to be stolen which were located on his property, according to the probable cause statement.

Those incidents are still under investigation but involve multiple thefts, burglaries, and auto thefts, according to police.

Hagerman’s criminal history dates back to 2006.