SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was arrested following a 50-mile motorcycle pursuit that began in Springfield.

Joshua Dickens, 41, is facing charges of resisting arrest after a Greene County deputy attempted to stop him after his motorcycle didn’t have a license plate.

According to a probable cause statement, Dickens failed to stop as the deputy activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop in Springfield. Dickens turned eastbound on Division, then south onto Kansas Expressway.

He continued to flee for nearly 50 miles with speeds topping out at 118 MPH. Traffic was light to non-existent, according to the probable cause statement.

The pursuit continued into Lawrence County and back into Greene County when Dickens drove off the road. Dickens fell off the motorcycle near mile marker 82 on Interstate 44 eastbound.

Dickens has at least seven prior failures to appear and probation and parole warrants and violated the terms of his probation on at least four occasions.

He is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond.