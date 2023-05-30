SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested after being accused of repeatedly stabbing another man outside of an apartment complex in Springfield on May 25.

Kyle Wayne Williams, 24, of Springfield, is facing one felony count of a first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury and one felony count of armed criminal action.

According to a report from the Springfield Police Department, Williams allegedly stabbed a man repeatedly while outside in a North Clifton Avenue apartment complex around 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

Williams allegedly was “getting physical” with a woman at the apartment complex. The woman called the victim for help. When the victim arrived, he confronted Williams and was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Another witness who showed up with the victim said at first she thought Williams was punching the victim. The police report states that she discovered Williams was actually stabbing the victim when the victim cried out, “Woah, woah, I got stabbed! Get off of me!”

After the stabbing, Williams allegedly threatened to kill everyone outside the complex. He then ran, but a deputy caught him around the intersection of Clifton Avenue and High Street.

At least five witnesses said they saw Williams assault the victim. When he was arrested, Williams was found to have multiple lacerations to his right hand. He was wearing a backpack with blood on it. A deputy found a knife in a nearby parking lot with blood on it.

The victim had stab wounds in his lower back around his left kidney, his right abdomen and in the crease of his groin.

Williams was being held at the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 bond this morning, May 30. He was on parole for armed criminal action and animal abuse when he was arrested. In 2018, he was sentenced to four years of confinement for animal abuse and then received another year for a charge of delivering or possessing a weapon at a jail or correction center.